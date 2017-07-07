Antihero Monday

Developed by independent designer Tim Conkling, Antihero is a single- and multiplayer strategic digital board game set in a gas-lit Victorian underworld. Players use stealth, cunning, and the occasional assassination to build the most powerful thieves’ guild in the city. Winner of the Whippering Indie cup in 2015 and Finalist in the Google Play Indie Festival in 2016, Antihero has been in development for 4 years. The game was also a 2016 Indie Plus finalist and received an honorable mention for ‘excellence in design’ at the Independent Games Festival in 2016.