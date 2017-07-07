 
Secret World Legends Roadmap

[Jul 07, 2017, 09:41 am ET] - 1 Comment

Funcom announces the recent relaunch of The Secret World as Secret World Legends resulted in a surge in interest in the game, helping support radical economic theories suggesting consumers like free things. They also offer an update roadmap outlining what to expect in the future from the free-to-play action/RPG. Here's word from Funcom's CEO on the future of the project:

“This reboot is as much for the fans as it is for new players,” says Funcom CEO Rui Casais. “This is our gamble, our best bet and our best effort, at making sure the Secret World universe can live on and hopefully even become something bigger and better than it was. It is not about replacing what was there, it is about giving it another chance to succeed so that we can keep the lights burning and add new content and continue the amazing storyline the game is so acclaimed for. It is still early, but we are very encouraged by the initial success of Secret World Legends these past two weeks. It has been years since we last saw a surge of player activity like this in the Secret World universe and it is a very good start leading up to Steam launch July 31st.”

