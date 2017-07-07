 
PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Early Access Extended

[Jul 07, 2017, 09:40 am ET] - Post a Comment

It's roadmap day, as there's also an Early Access Roadmap update for PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS adjusting expectations of when the battle royale game will emerge from early access, where it is already a runaway hit (thanks GameSpot). The current plan is for an official release by the end of the year:

Today I want to update everyone on PLAYERUKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS progress through Early Access. The amount of support and feedback we have received from our community has been incredible. I want to thank you all for your bug reports, feedback and suggestions. As we continue to fix bugs, improve gameplay and add new content, it’s important to for us to deliver you a fully realized and polished Battle Royale experience as we look towards launch.

Over the past few months I have done a lot of interviews, and in many of them, I said we hoped to be out of Early Access six months after we first launched. I’ve come to realize that restricting the window to a specific month could hinder us from delivering a fully featured game and/or lead to disappointment within the community if the launch deadline is not met.

So, we have decided that we are going push the full launch back a bit from the initial six-month timeframe, but want to assure you that we are still planning a full release before the end of Q4 2017.

We will continue to push weekly and monthly updates until full launch as we want to ensure that the game we release is the best version possible. This is why we’re giving a launch window rather than an exact date. We hope this makes sense, and appreciate your understanding.

