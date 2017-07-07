Out of the Blue

|
|
Very psyched for the opening of Spider-Man: Homecoming. Two pretty good movies out of five used to be a good track record for a superhero franchise, but the MCU series has changed those expectations, and by all accounts the new movie lives up to the promise of my favorite comics character's appearance in Captain America: Civil War. I may not be able to get out this weekend, but I am quite determined to see this one in the theater.
R.I.P.: Joan Lee Dead: Wife of Marvel Comics Legend Stan Lee Was 95. How many people have a second marriage last 69 years?
R.I.P.: Ms Sheila Michaels: Feminist who popularised 'Ms', dies aged 78.
