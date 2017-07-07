 
Out of the Blue

[Jul 07, 2017, 09:40 am ET] - 2 Comments

Very psyched for the opening of Spider-Man: Homecoming. Two pretty good movies out of five used to be a good track record for a superhero franchise, but the MCU series has changed those expectations, and by all accounts the new movie lives up to the promise of my favorite comics character's appearance in Captain America: Civil War. I may not be able to get out this weekend, but I am quite determined to see this one in the theater.

R.I.P.: Joan Lee Dead: Wife of Marvel Comics Legend Stan Lee Was 95. How many people have a second marriage last 69 years?
R.I.P.: Ms Sheila Michaels: Feminist who popularised 'Ms', dies aged 78.

Web of Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Pixel Gun Apocalypse 6.
IKEA or Death.
Story: Why the Tesla Model S Couldn't Ace That Small Overlap Front Crash Test.
Science: Life on Mars May Be Impossible.
Getting rid of carpool lanes could double travel times. Thanks Slashdot.
LHC Physicists Unveil a Charming New Particle.
Media: Airsoft gun prank.
In Russia No F*cks Given When Robbing A Store With A Gun.
Albuquerque newsreader has had quite enough.

