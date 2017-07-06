Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Free Weekend

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Steam News announces a free weekend is underway for Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor. This runs until 4:00 pm Sunday, and the game is on sale until midday Monday. This gives the chance to check out the game's new free Nemesis Forge update. Here's a trailer showing that off, and here's word:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 6 July 2017, 23:17.
Chatbear Announcements.