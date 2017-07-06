 
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Free Weekend

[Jul 06, 2017, 8:25 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Steam News announces a free weekend is underway for Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor. This runs until 4:00 pm Sunday, and the game is on sale until midday Monday. This gives the chance to check out the game's new free Nemesis Forge update. Here's a trailer showing that off, and here's word:

Access the free Nemesis Forge update for Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Steam to have your top Nemesis and Follower from the game selected to join you in the sequel, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, on October 10, 2017.

