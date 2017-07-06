Thief of Thieves Announced

Publisher Skybound Entertainment and developer Rival Games announce Thief of
Thieves, an upcoming video game based on Robert Kirkman's comic book series
of the same name.
This
announcement teaser illustrates the news, and its description says Thief of
Thieves Season One will be released in four episodes early next year. The
announcement has further details:
Multiplatform entertainment company
Skybound Entertainment and Finnish independent game studio Rival Games have
partnered to bring Robert Kirkman’s comic book series Thief of Thieves into the
gaming world with a new interactive game based off of the comic. The game will
be demoed for the first time ever on Steam at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2017
and will be available on Steam in early 2018.
Thief of Thieves will follow Celia, the protégé of Kirkman’s comic book
protagonist Conrad Paulson, the legendary thief known as Redmond, during her
apprentice years. While the comic book series introduces Celia in a flashback,
the game will detail how Celia became an accomplished thief of her own.
“We’re excited to broaden Robert Kirkman’s world with a mix of characters from
the original plot and fresh faces” said President of Skybound Interactive Dan
Murray. “Rival Games has created an excellent expansion of the original
storyline and we can’t wait to share it with our fans.”
Skybound Interactive and Rival Games unveiled the first-ever teaser for the game
today, which can be viewed HERE. The game will be available to play at San Diego
Comic Con, in the Future US booth (booth #241) which has been created through a
partnership with Skybound, PC Gamer, Dell Gaming, and Future where a handful of
Skybound’s interactive games will be available to play on PC consoles. A special
San Diego Comic Con Poster for the game can be found HERE.
"Comics have always been close to our heart here at the studio, and Thief of
Thieves obviously resonates with the team as a crime story" told Jukka Laakso,
the CEO of Rival Games. "Our cooperation with Skybound has been fruitful from
the start, and we've been enjoying some great input from their creative team."
Thief of Thieves the comic book series follows Conrad Paulson, in his secret
double life as master thief Redmond. There is nothing he can’t steal, nothing he
can’t have…except the life he left behind. As he tries to piece together what’s
left of his life before the FBI finally catches up to him, he realizes they are
the least of his worries. Thief of Thieves is a Skybound title published through
Image Comics.