Thief of Thieves Announced

[Jul 06, 2017, 8:25 pm ET] - 2 Comments

Publisher Skybound Entertainment and developer Rival Games announce Thief of Thieves, an upcoming video game based on Robert Kirkman's comic book series of the same name. This announcement teaser illustrates the news, and its description says Thief of Thieves Season One will be released in four episodes early next year. The announcement has further details:

Multiplatform entertainment company Skybound Entertainment and Finnish independent game studio Rival Games have partnered to bring Robert Kirkman’s comic book series Thief of Thieves into the gaming world with a new interactive game based off of the comic. The game will be demoed for the first time ever on Steam at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2017 and will be available on Steam in early 2018.

Thief of Thieves will follow Celia, the protégé of Kirkman’s comic book protagonist Conrad Paulson, the legendary thief known as Redmond, during her apprentice years. While the comic book series introduces Celia in a flashback, the game will detail how Celia became an accomplished thief of her own.

“We’re excited to broaden Robert Kirkman’s world with a mix of characters from the original plot and fresh faces” said President of Skybound Interactive Dan Murray. “Rival Games has created an excellent expansion of the original storyline and we can’t wait to share it with our fans.”

Skybound Interactive and Rival Games unveiled the first-ever teaser for the game today, which can be viewed HERE. The game will be available to play at San Diego Comic Con, in the Future US booth (booth #241) which has been created through a partnership with Skybound, PC Gamer, Dell Gaming, and Future where a handful of Skybound’s interactive games will be available to play on PC consoles. A special San Diego Comic Con Poster for the game can be found HERE.

"Comics have always been close to our heart here at the studio, and Thief of Thieves obviously resonates with the team as a crime story" told Jukka Laakso, the CEO of Rival Games. "Our cooperation with Skybound has been fruitful from the start, and we've been enjoying some great input from their creative team."

Thief of Thieves the comic book series follows Conrad Paulson, in his secret double life as master thief Redmond. There is nothing he can’t steal, nothing he can’t have…except the life he left behind. As he tries to piece together what’s left of his life before the FBI finally catches up to him, he realizes they are the least of his worries. Thief of Thieves is a Skybound title published through Image Comics.

