Battlesloths 2025: The Great Pizza Wars Free Weekend

[Jul 06, 2017, 8:25 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Rooster Teeth Games announces the chance to check out Battlesloths 2025: The Great Pizza Wars, as the game is free all weekend on Steam. This is to celebrate a tournament for the game that's going on this weekend at RTX 2017 in Austin. To cap things off, the game is also on sale for those who enjoy their sample. Here's a refresher on the game:

Battlesloths 2025: The Great Pizza Wars is the fast-paced multiplayer competitive twin-stick shooter of your slothy dreams, and the sequel to the original multiplayer smash hit Battlesloths. Compete with up to 4 human players or play against some tough as nails AI sloths should you be short of friends. Use a myriad of weaponry, each with their own strategies, to destroy your enemies in a quest to collect the most pizza.

With 20 unique weapons, 4 game modes, customizable battle settings, team vs. options, free for all, a nuke and more hats than you can fit on 700 sloth's heads; you’ll have plenty to do as you train to become the ultimate gun-toting, hoverboarding, pizza eating sloth on the block! Revel in the silliness of the slothpacalypse, shoot everything that moves and start hoarding pizza!

With Battlesloths 2025: The Great Pizza Wars, sloth gaming has been re-defined. It's now bigger, better and coming soon; with more weapons, hats, and tons of fresh levels!

