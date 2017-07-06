Battlesloths 2025: The Great Pizza Wars Free Weekend

Battlesloths 2025: The Great Pizza Wars is the fast-paced multiplayer competitive twin-stick shooter of your slothy dreams, and the sequel to the original multiplayer smash hit Battlesloths. Compete with up to 4 human players or play against some tough as nails AI sloths should you be short of friends. Use a myriad of weaponry, each with their own strategies, to destroy your enemies in a quest to collect the most pizza.



With 20 unique weapons, 4 game modes, customizable battle settings, team vs. options, free for all, a nuke and more hats than you can fit on 700 sloth's heads; you’ll have plenty to do as you train to become the ultimate gun-toting, hoverboarding, pizza eating sloth on the block! Revel in the silliness of the slothpacalypse, shoot everything that moves and start hoarding pizza!



With Battlesloths 2025: The Great Pizza Wars, sloth gaming has been re-defined. It's now bigger, better and coming soon; with more weapons, hats, and tons of fresh levels!