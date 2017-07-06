TEKKEN 7 Ultimate Tekken Bowl Next Month

|
BANDAI NAMCO announces plans for Ultimate Tekken Bowl, a new DLC pack coming next month to TEKKEN 7. This marks the return of the popular bonus game that allows players to bowl a few games between fights. This trailer offers a look, and here are some details, and here is the accompanying one-sentence announcement:
