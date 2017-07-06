 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

TEKKEN 7 Ultimate Tekken Bowl Next Month

[Jul 06, 2017, 8:25 pm ET] - Post a Comment

BANDAI NAMCO announces plans for Ultimate Tekken Bowl, a new DLC pack coming next month to TEKKEN 7. This marks the return of the popular bonus game that allows players to bowl a few games between fights. This trailer offers a look, and here are some details, and here is the accompanying one-sentence announcement:

Ultimate TEKKEN Bowl, one of the most popular and zany bonus games to ever grace the TEKKEN franchise is making its big comeback in TEKKEN 7’s first DLC pack which will be available in August 2017.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Doomfist on Overwatch PTR
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Free Weekend
Thief of Thieves Announced
Battlesloths 2025: The Great Pizza Wars Free Weekend
TEKKEN 7 Ultimate Tekken Bowl Next Month
Evening Patches
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
ARK: Survival Evolved Price Jumps
Diablo III Season 11 This Month
TransRoad: USA Details
The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk Trailer
Preta: Vendetta Rising Early Access 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.