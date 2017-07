ARK: Survival Evolved Price Jumps

The price of on Steam has just doubled, and is now $59.99 (thanks Rock, Paper, Shotgun ). This is bust-out retail pricing, in spite of the game remaining an early access title. The Ark Twitter account explains this is to match up with the impending retail release: "ARK: Survival Evolved has increased its price on Steam to ensure retail parity for the upcoming launch." This recent post reveals when to expect this, saying the official full release of the dinosaur survival game is coming on August 8th.