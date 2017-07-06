 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

ARK: Survival Evolved Price Jumps

[Jul 06, 2017, 09:51 am ET] - 21 Comments

The price of ARK- Survival Evolved on Steam has just doubled, and is now $59.99 (thanks Rock, Paper, Shotgun). This is bust-out retail pricing, in spite of the game remaining an early access title. The Ark Twitter account explains this is to match up with the impending retail release: "ARK: Survival Evolved has increased its price on Steam to ensure retail parity for the upcoming launch." This recent post reveals when to expect this, saying the official full release of the dinosaur survival game is coming on August 8th.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
ARK: Survival Evolved Price Jumps
Diablo III Season 11 This Month
TransRoad: USA Details
The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk Trailer
Preta: Vendetta Rising Early Access
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Consolidation
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Rocket League Anniversary Update
West of Loathing Next Month
Last Day of June on the Last Day of August
Agents of Mayhem Trailer
Fate/EXTELLA PC This Month
On Sale
Evening Patches 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.