Diablo III Season 11 This Month

[Jul 06, 2017, 09:50 am ET] - 8 Comments

Blizzard announces first details on Season 11 of Diablo III, once again burying the lede of when this will start, which is July 20th (we scroll down so you don't have to). They also reveal the cosmetic rewards for the new season:

As with past Seasons, Season 11 continues to introduce new cosmetic rewards, obtainable by progress through the Season Journey.

Pet collectors will be pleased to see a new arrival in the Emerald Dragon… and, in addition to the Pant and Boot slots of the exclusive Conqueror Set, a brand new series of portraits themed around Treasure Goblins will be available. Finally, a portrait that serves as an homage to loot itself!

