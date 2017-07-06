Diablo III Season 11 This Month

As with past Seasons, Season 11 continues to introduce new cosmetic rewards, obtainable by progress through the Season Journey.



Pet collectors will be pleased to see a new arrival in the Emerald Dragon… and, in addition to the Pant and Boot slots of the exclusive Conqueror Set, a brand new series of portraits themed around Treasure Goblins will be available. Finally, a portrait that serves as an homage to loot itself!