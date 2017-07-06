The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk Trailer

A new trailer from
Kalypso Media offers a look at Inner World – The Last Wind Monk, the
adventure game coming to Windows, Linux, macOS, and consoles in September. The
clip comes along with a more complete description than the on that accompanied
the game's announcement:
Solve mind-bending puzzles in a world full of mystery and save the family of the
flute-noses! Their dynasty has been watching over Asposia for centuries and in
secret, they fill the roly-poly world with light and life. But when their
existence is discovered, they become hunted. Emil, a trader for odds and ends,
has made all the Asposians believe that the dynasty is in cahoots with dark
forces. The only one who can stop the evil Emil is Robert, the heir to the
throne. The only problem is that Robert has been petrified in stone for three
years.
With a huge dose of enthusiasm, but little to no idea what he’s actually
doing, Robert embarks on an adventure to find the legendary last wind monk. Of
course, he has some great company: Peck, as loyal as he is flightless and Laura,
a rebel who certainly does fly, but only off the handle - and who Robert loves,
with a capital ‘L’. Everything changes however, when they meet the mysterious
Mama Dola, who seems to know more about Robert’s destiny than Robert would like.
FEATURES
Switch seamlessly between playing our charming
Asposian heroes Robert and Laura, and their clumsy but friendly pigeon,
Peck.
Enjoy hilarious dialogues with amazing
voice-overs.
Hours of fun brainteasers await you: Challenge
Uncle Oboe to a game of Knock-Knock and win some much needed prison toilet
paper, cause trouble in the tumble mouse shearing factory, help a desperate
Bingo Pony become happy once again, bring an adorable baby gorf back home,
and save Asposia! Again!
A patented, multi-level hint system enables
everyone to finish the game!
Learn new songs on your magic flute nose, to
activate ancient artifacts and invoke the wind!
Lose yourself in the beautiful animation and
atmospheric soundtrack.
Explore the topsy-turvy cable car station of
Asposia Central, get to know the quirky tumble mouse factory workers, reveal
the secret of the Shovel Mountains, and much more!