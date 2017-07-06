 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Preta: Vendetta Rising Early Access

[Jul 06, 2017, 09:50 am ET] - Post a Comment

Steam News announces that early access is now underway for Preta: Vendetta Rising, a hack-and-slash action/RPG. The listing specifies this requires a VR headset, though there's a note in the description saying this isn't actually true, so there's a little problem with their messaging at this point. They also note that early access includes in-game currency, saying: "Each player will receive an EXCLUSIVE Early Access Package containing in-app currency and special items valued at $90." This makes it sound like this may eventually be free-to-play, but that's just speculation. Here's word on the game:

Enter the world of Akirion, a once peaceful land on the brink of extinction by a deadly epidemic that transforms the living into flesh-craving beasts called Pretas*. Survivors are now organizing into militias to defend their home, but due to the lack of capable warriors, Akirots are desperately hiring mercenaries, someone like you. Explore the forsaken continents, collect materials, craft powerful weapons and defeat blood-thirsty pretas in order to save Akirion and reveal the dark truths of the plague’s origin. Inspired by video games such as Dark Souls, Diablo, and Monster Hunters, Preta: Vendetta Rising is designed to be a challenging hack-and-slash action game featuring various multiplayer gameplay!

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
ARK: Survival Evolved Price Jumps
Diablo III Season 11 This Month
TransRoad: USA Details
The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk Trailer
Preta: Vendetta Rising Early Access
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Consolidation
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Rocket League Anniversary Update
West of Loathing Next Month
Last Day of June on the Last Day of August
Agents of Mayhem Trailer
Fate/EXTELLA PC This Month
On Sale
Evening Patches 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.