Out of the Blue

[Jul 06, 2017, 09:50 am ET] - 19 Comments

We headed out to the wilds of Pennsylvania last weekend to scout out potential landing spots for the new BlueTower. This was encouraging, as this is a buyer's market, so we've already seen some places we like. We also got a taste of some of the extra exposure to nature our move will bring at one of these houses. It was actually a pretty fancy place, and even has a pool (a feature that doesn't really move us), but the price is being repressed by how poorly it's being presented. Our first nature encounter was the mess by the garbage, and soon enough the young bear who caused it came back for more. He was smaller, but didn't seem terribly bothered by us, and we remained wary in case his mom dropped by. Then when we went into the yard, there was a conspicuous corpse: A skunk was floating face down in the pool like William Holden in Sunset Boulevard. After taking this in, I also noticed a small frog was swimming in the pool, so it may not have had as much chlorine as it should (especially considering the deceased skunk). But it was when I took a walk around the pool that I saw the punch line to all this. There was another frog using the dead skunk as a raft. He obviously thought this was perfectly normal, and he was still sailing around the pool after we were done with our tour. Update: Pics or it didn't happen, right? Here's the photographic evidence.

Wild Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Wild Drift: Open World 3D.
Wave Run.
Stories: Snorting Chocolate Is Now Apparently A Thing, But Why Would You Do It?
United Airlines Gives Toddler's Seat Away On Flight.
Science: Global Warming Might Be Speeding Up.
Images: Do You Think It Was A Java Exploit?
Media:
(Planes, trains, and automobiles)		 STRANDBEEST EVOLUTION 2017.
KAMAZ Dakar Truck's Insane FOS Run.
When Your Train Is Fast Enough For A Fighter Jet Escort.
The Funnies: What a Nintendo Theme Park Would Really Look Like.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

ARK: Survival Evolved Price Jumps
Diablo III Season 11 This Month
TransRoad: USA Details
The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk Trailer
Preta: Vendetta Rising Early Access
Morning Consolidation
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Out of the Blue
Rocket League Anniversary Update
West of Loathing Next Month
Last Day of June on the Last Day of August
Agents of Mayhem Trailer
Fate/EXTELLA PC This Month
