Out of the Blue

We headed out to the wilds of Pennsylvania last weekend to scout out potential landing spots for the new BlueTower. This was encouraging, as this is a buyer's market, so we've already seen some places we like. We also got a taste of some of the extra exposure to nature our move will bring at one of these houses. It was actually a pretty fancy place, and even has a pool (a feature that doesn't really move us), but the price is being repressed by how poorly it's being presented. Our first nature encounter was the mess by the garbage, and soon enough the young bear who caused it came back for more. He was smaller, but didn't seem terribly bothered by us, and we remained wary in case his mom dropped by. Then when we went into the yard, there was a conspicuous corpse: A skunk was floating face down in the pool like William Holden in Sunset Boulevard. After taking this in, I also noticed a small frog was swimming in the pool, so it may not have had as much chlorine as it should (especially considering the deceased skunk). But it was when I took a walk around the pool that I saw the punch line to all this. There was another frog using the dead skunk as a raft. He obviously thought this was perfectly normal, and he was still sailing around the pool after we were done with our tour. Update: Pics or it didn't happen, right? Here's the photographic evidence.
