Rocket League Anniversary Update

[Jul 05, 2017, 8:04 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A Steam update has details on a new Anniversary Update that's now live for Rocket League, the motorize sports game. This has new arenas, crates, and trails. It also introduces changes to the reward system, as outlined in this post. Here's word on the new content:

NEW CONTENT
ARENAS

  • “Champions Field” is now available in all Playlists, and in Private Matches
  • “Starbase ARC” has been updated with new visuals and reduced brightness
  • Boost pads are now standardized in all standard Arenas

CRATES

  • “Overdrive” Crate has been added
  • When received, the Overdrive Crate will display as “Crate - Overdrive” in your inventory
  • “Champions” Crate Series has been retired

TRAILS

  • Trails are now available in the Car Customization menu
  • Trails appear behind the Wheels when your Battle-Car goes SuperSonic
  • Every player has the “Classic” Trail by default
  • More Trails are available in the Overdrive Crate

