West of Loathing Next Month

Asymmetric announces an August release for West of Loathing, the crowdfunded comedy RPG from the developers of classic minimalist humorous RPG The Kingdom of Loathing. This will come to Windows, macOS, and Linux at that time, and to iOS down the road. The game's Steam page is in place, and like the official website, it offers this trailer with a look at what to expect. Here's word:
