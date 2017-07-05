West of Loathing Next Month

Say howdy to West of Loathing -- a single-player slapstick comedy adventure role-playing game set in the wild west of the Kingdom of Loathing universe. Traverse snake-infested gulches, punch skeletons wearing cowboy hats, grapple with demon cows, and investigate a wide variety of disgusting spittoons.



Talk your way out of trouble as a silver-tongued Snake Oiler, plumb the refried mysteries of the cosmos as a wise and subtle Beanslinger, or let your fists do the talking as a fierce Cow Puncher. Explore a vast open world and encounter a colorful cast of characters, some of whom are good, many of whom are bad, and a few of whom are ugly.



Features:

a sprawling open world, chock full of danger, quests, puzzles, and mysteries

lush hand-drawn black and white graphics

full stick-figure customization

thousands of jokes, gags, and goofs

crunchy turn-based combat (but only if you want it)

liberal use of the Oxford comma

over 50 hats

disreputable saloons

several gulches

a drunk horse

NOTE: characters are not literally colorful (the game is in black and white)