West of Loathing Next Month

[Jul 05, 2017, 8:04 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Asymmetric announces an August release for West of Loathing, the crowdfunded comedy RPG from the developers of classic minimalist humorous RPG The Kingdom of Loathing. This will come to Windows, macOS, and Linux at that time, and to iOS down the road. The game's Steam page is in place, and like the official website, it offers this trailer with a look at what to expect. Here's word:

Say howdy to West of Loathing -- a single-player slapstick comedy adventure role-playing game set in the wild west of the Kingdom of Loathing universe. Traverse snake-infested gulches, punch skeletons wearing cowboy hats, grapple with demon cows, and investigate a wide variety of disgusting spittoons.

Talk your way out of trouble as a silver-tongued Snake Oiler, plumb the refried mysteries of the cosmos as a wise and subtle Beanslinger, or let your fists do the talking as a fierce Cow Puncher. Explore a vast open world and encounter a colorful cast of characters, some of whom are good, many of whom are bad, and a few of whom are ugly.

Features:

  • a sprawling open world, chock full of danger, quests, puzzles, and mysteries
  • lush hand-drawn black and white graphics
  • full stick-figure customization
  • thousands of jokes, gags, and goofs
  • crunchy turn-based combat (but only if you want it)
  • liberal use of the Oxford comma
  • over 50 hats
  • disreputable saloons
  • several gulches
  • a drunk horse

NOTE: characters are not literally colorful (the game is in black and white)

