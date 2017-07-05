Last Day of June on the Last Day of August

505 Games announces an August 31st release date for Last Day of June, staving
off a touch of irony by pointing out that at least they first revealed this on
the just-past last day of June (even if the U.S. holiday meant some of us missed this at
the time). Grab some antidepressants and check out the game's
new gameplay trailer,
now with even more emo than their
first teaser. Here's a
description:
Fresh off a much-lauded appearance at the Electronic
Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, Last Day of June has been hailed by critics
including CNET, IGN and Kinda Funny’s Greg Miller as one of the best experiences
of the show. Now, visionary Italian independent studio Ovosonico and indie
publisher 505 Games offer deeper insight into the painterly world of the
upcoming single-player journey with a new trailer. This cinematic glimpse inside
Last Day of June reveals core mechanics of the meaningful narrative, in which
players discover portals to the past that allow them to unlock and become
characters intertwined in June’s story. Each character will present new
emotionally challenging puzzles to solve, as June’s bereaved husband Carl
attempts to turn back time and save her life. View the new trailer here:
https://youtu.be/r8ZE7bfGdUE.
Ovosonico and 505 also announced Last Day of June will launch globally on August
31 as a digital download for PlayStation®4 and on Steam for PC, retailing at
$19.99. Pre-orders for PS4 begin today and offer buyers an exclusive console
theme that depicts Carl and June in the celebrated style that sets Last Day of
June apart as a true artistic vision. PS Plus members will save 20% on their
pre-orders from now through Aug. 18.
From an all-star collaboration of creators including acclaimed director Massimo
Guarini (Murasaki Baby, Shadow of the Damned, Naruto: Rise of a Ninja),
award-winning musician and record producer Steven Wilson, and Jess Cope
(animator on Tim Burton’s “Frankenweenie” and director for Metallica’s “Here
Comes Revenge” music video), Last Day of June blends multiple genres of art to
offer a meaningful and creative experience that will resonate with a broad
audience of players. Intended as a poignant journey that will appeal to gamers
and non-gamers alike, Last Day of June poses the question “What would you do to
save the one you love?”