 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Last Day of June on the Last Day of August

[Jul 05, 2017, 8:04 pm ET] - 1 Comment

505 Games announces an August 31st release date for Last Day of June, staving off a touch of irony by pointing out that at least they first revealed this on the just-past last day of June (even if the U.S. holiday meant some of us missed this at the time). Grab some antidepressants and check out the game's new gameplay trailer, now with even more emo than their first teaser. Here's a description:

Fresh off a much-lauded appearance at the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, Last Day of June has been hailed by critics including CNET, IGN and Kinda Funny’s Greg Miller as one of the best experiences of the show. Now, visionary Italian independent studio Ovosonico and indie publisher 505 Games offer deeper insight into the painterly world of the upcoming single-player journey with a new trailer. This cinematic glimpse inside Last Day of June reveals core mechanics of the meaningful narrative, in which players discover portals to the past that allow them to unlock and become characters intertwined in June’s story. Each character will present new emotionally challenging puzzles to solve, as June’s bereaved husband Carl attempts to turn back time and save her life. View the new trailer here: https://youtu.be/r8ZE7bfGdUE.

Ovosonico and 505 also announced Last Day of June will launch globally on August 31 as a digital download for PlayStation®4 and on Steam for PC, retailing at $19.99. Pre-orders for PS4 begin today and offer buyers an exclusive console theme that depicts Carl and June in the celebrated style that sets Last Day of June apart as a true artistic vision. PS Plus members will save 20% on their pre-orders from now through Aug. 18.

From an all-star collaboration of creators including acclaimed director Massimo Guarini (Murasaki Baby, Shadow of the Damned, Naruto: Rise of a Ninja), award-winning musician and record producer Steven Wilson, and Jess Cope (animator on Tim Burton’s “Frankenweenie” and director for Metallica’s “Here Comes Revenge” music video), Last Day of June blends multiple genres of art to offer a meaningful and creative experience that will resonate with a broad audience of players. Intended as a poignant journey that will appeal to gamers and non-gamers alike, Last Day of June poses the question “What would you do to save the one you love?”

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Rocket League Anniversary Update
West of Loathing Next Month
Last Day of June on the Last Day of August
Agents of Mayhem Trailer
Fate/EXTELLA PC This Month
On Sale
Evening Patches
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Total War Saga Series Announced
More Overwatch Doomfist Clues
New Mass Effect: Andromeda Difficulty Level Teased
BATTLECREW Space Pirates Full Release and Free Trial Next Week 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.