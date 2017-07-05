Agents of Mayhem Trailer

A new trailer shows
off some "Magnum Sized Action" from Agents of Mayhem, the third-person
action game coming to Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 next month. This is
because the clip includes some Magnum P.I. cosplay from Johnny Gat. The clip comes along with this blurb on the game:
Agents of Mayhem’s vision of a
futuristic Seoul is ruled by LEGION, but it can be taken back with the help of
agents at MAYHEM’s base known as the ARK. Machining expert and resident engineer
Gremlin runs the ARK’s R&D lab. Terminally positive, Gremlin engages her
mischievous curiosity for all machines to create some of MAYHEM’s deadliest
weapons, including the Gutterball Gun, which strikes down everything in its path
with a barrage of giant electrified balls, and the Cabbit Bomb, which turns
enemies into explosive Cabbits. Gremlin’s crazy weapons can be found hidden in
caches around the city, and while her devices aren’t always the safest or well
tested, they’re guaranteed to make a splash.
As agents battle Dr. Babylon and defeat his Lieutenants, LEGION’s hold on Seoul
will weaken. Agents can locate and eliminate LEGION Patrols, destroy their
supply trucks, rescue scientists taken hostage, or attack and capture one of
LEGION’s major outposts and use the intel gained to pinpoint all of LEGION’s
other nearby activities. Dr. Babylon won’t allow MAYHEM to carry on unchecked
though; he’ll send troops to respond to attacks via Mole Machines, fortify his
outposts with sniper nests, barricades, and mines, or counterattack in true evil
style by dispatching one of his minions equipped with a Doomsday Weapon!