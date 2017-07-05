 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Fate/EXTELLA PC This Month

[Jul 05, 2017, 8:04 pm ET] - Post a Comment

XSEED Games announces a PC edition of Fate/EXTELLA is coming to Steam on July 25th, marking the PC debut of this fighting game. If you want a look, grab your crazy pills and check out the gameplay in this trailer from last year's E3 showing off the console version. Here's a bit of what to expect:

Developed by Marvelous Inc. and expanding upon the extensive Fate universe with an original story from acclaimed series writer Kinoko Nasu (of Fate/stay night fame), Fate/EXTELLA features a diverse cast of 16 playable “Servants” – ancient warriors of legend and imagination, always at the beck and call of their Masters – who survived the Holy Grail War that took place on the Moon. In a future watched over by the all-powerful lunar super computer, “Moon Cell Automaton,” these champions now battle for dominance over this digital realm, known as “SE.RA.PH.” This story takes place after the events described in Fate/EXTRA, and depicts the world as it appears following that previous Holy Grail War.

Players will experience the story of Fate/EXTELLA from the independent perspectives of the three factions wrestling for control over SE.RA.PH. and face off against foes from a variety of Fate productions, including characters from Fate/EXTRA, Fate/stay night, Fate/Zero, Fate/Apocrypha and Fate/Grand Order, in fast-paced combat. A new form change battle mechanic called Moon Crux debuts in this entry to match its series-first gameplay style, transforming the player-controlled Servants and granting them considerable powers that allow them to devastate enemies and take formidable challenges head-on. The game will contain the original Japanese voices, with the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC versions featuring game text in English, Japanese, Chinese (Traditional), and Korean.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Rocket League Anniversary Update
West of Loathing Next Month
Last Day of June on the Last Day of August
Agents of Mayhem Trailer
Fate/EXTELLA PC This Month
On Sale
Evening Patches
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Total War Saga Series Announced
More Overwatch Doomfist Clues
New Mass Effect: Andromeda Difficulty Level Teased
BATTLECREW Space Pirates Full Release and Free Trial Next Week 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.