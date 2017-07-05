Fate/EXTELLA PC This Month

XSEED Games announces a PC edition of Fate/EXTELLA
is coming to Steam on
July 25th, marking the PC debut of this fighting game. If you want a look, grab
your crazy pills and check out the gameplay in
this trailer
from last
year's E3 showing off the console version. Here's a bit of what to expect:
Developed by Marvelous Inc. and expanding upon the extensive Fate
universe with an original story from acclaimed series writer Kinoko Nasu (of
Fate/stay night fame), Fate/EXTELLA features a diverse cast of 16 playable
“Servants” – ancient warriors of legend and imagination, always at the beck and
call of their Masters – who survived the Holy Grail War that took place on the
Moon. In a future watched over by the all-powerful lunar super computer, “Moon
Cell Automaton,” these champions now battle for dominance over this digital
realm, known as “SE.RA.PH.” This story takes place after the events described in
Fate/EXTRA, and depicts the world as it appears following that previous Holy
Grail War.
Players will experience the story of Fate/EXTELLA from the independent
perspectives of the three factions wrestling for control over SE.RA.PH. and face
off against foes from a variety of Fate productions, including characters from
Fate/EXTRA, Fate/stay night, Fate/Zero, Fate/Apocrypha and Fate/Grand Order, in
fast-paced combat. A new form change battle mechanic called Moon Crux debuts in
this entry to match its series-first gameplay style, transforming the
player-controlled Servants and granting them considerable powers that allow them
to devastate enemies and take formidable challenges head-on. The game will
contain the original Japanese voices, with the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC
versions featuring game text in English, Japanese, Chinese (Traditional), and
Korean.