Total War Saga Series Announced

Creative Assembly announces a "new class" of Total War game, revealing plans for a series of Total War Saga games that will be standalone spinoffs of the historical strategy series. They describe these as smaller scenarios with a greater focus on specific regions or groups. They note that they've dabbled in this before, as the Fall of the Samurai spin-off of Total War: SHOGUN 2 is the kind of project this will produce. There is a Q&A with Jack Lusted, game developer on the first of these Sagas. They are holding back on details for now, though he does give a general outline of the setting:
