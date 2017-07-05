Total War Saga Series Announced

Michael: Any hints yet as to the content? Why did you want to make a game based at this particular point in history?



Jack: We’ll announce it properly in the next few months, but I can say that it’s another spiritual follow-up to Total War: ROME II, like Total War: ATTILA, and moves the time period forward in much the same way. It’s great being able to build on and optimise the tech and the content from those games, like the work we did on ATTILA with Age of Charlemagne. Especially for a moment in history we’ve not spent enough time with yet as a studio.

Creative Assembly announces a "new class" of Total War game, revealing plans for a series ofgames that will be standalone spinoffs of the historical strategy series. They describe these as smaller scenarios with a greater focus on specific regions or groups. They note that they've dabbled in this before, as thespin-off ofis the kind of project this will produce. There is a Q&A with Jack Lusted, game developer on the first of these Sagas. They are holding back on details for now, though he does give a general outline of the setting: