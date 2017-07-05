More Overwatch Doomfist Clues

A new post on the
Overwatch website
is a narrative offering the latest, and strongest yet
indications that Doomfist is coming to Overwatch
, though there's no
indication of when, nor is there any hint of whether Terry Crews will have his
dreams of playing the character fulfilled. Here's word:
NUMBANI —Three
months after initial reports of an incident at Helix Security International's
classified maximum security installation, a more complete picture of what
happened has emerged. Information and details of what happened were scarce as
has been any news from the installation, said to be a prison for the world's
most dangerous threats. However, after recent events in Numbani, it can now be
confirmed that what occurred was an attack by the Talon organization with the
express purpose of freeing one man: Akande Ogundimu, better known as Doomfist.
It began in the early hours of the morning, when an unidentified aircraft
approached the facility. Security initially reported that the craft had no
passengers on board, based on radar scans. The craft passed through the range of
the installation's defense systems without incident, leading some to believe
that Talon has moles within Helix. Video surveillance from within the compound
revealed a black shadowy figure emerging from the craft and descending upon the
prison grounds. The unidentified assailant easily overcame the Helix security
agents, leaving over a dozen dead. Medical records of the casualties reveal
injuries and cellular degeneration matching other incidents involving the
mercenary known as the Reaper, all but confirming the incursion as a Talon
attack.
Helix officials have been unwilling to reveal whether or not there were
additional escapees or items taken from the facility, but sources have indicated
that it is likely that there were further security breaches in addition to
Ogundimu.
After escaping from the facility, Helix lost track of Ogundimu until he
resurfaced in Numbani, where he clashed with the newly introduced OR15 defense
robots at the Adawe International Terminal, easily destroying them and
reclaiming the Doomfist.
Questions have been raised about the effectiveness and methodology of Helix,
which in recent years, has greatly increased its profile as the world's security
force. But after a number of high profile incidents, including the breach of a
similarly top-secret facility in Egypt, those who have objected to the increased
privatization of security following the shuttering of Overwatch will have been
dismayed that Helix has requested, and been granted, additional funding by the
UN to cope with rising threats.