New Mass Effect: Andromeda Difficulty Level Teased

[Jul 05, 2017, 09:43 am ET] - Post a Comment

A tweet from Mass Effect teases a new Platinum Difficulty level for Mass Effect: Andromeda. There's not much, just an 11-second animation along with the following blurb: "Take your skills to the next level. Platinum Difficulty is coming to APEX Multiplayer." Thanks GameSpot.

