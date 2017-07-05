New Mass Effect: Andromeda Difficulty Level Teased

|
A tweet from Mass Effect teases a new Platinum Difficulty level for Mass Effect: Andromeda. There's not much, just an 11-second animation along with the following blurb: "Take your skills to the next level. Platinum Difficulty is coming to APEX Multiplayer." Thanks GameSpot.
