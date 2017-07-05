BATTLECREW Space Pirates Full Release and Free Trial Next Week

|
|
DONTNOD ELEVEN announces a July 10th release date for BATTLECREW Space Pirates, saying that is when their "multiplayer hero shooter" will launch out of early access. They also announce that a free version will be part of the mix. Here's the plan:
