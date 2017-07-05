Shadow Warrior Classic is Free

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Shadow Warrior Classic is now free-to-play for Windows and macOS on GOG.com and Steam, offering the chance to check out this Build-engine martial arts shooter that met with a little controversy when it was released back in 1997. Here's the Steam description of the game:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 5 July 2017, 09:52.
Chatbear Announcements.