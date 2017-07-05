 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Shadow Warrior Classic is Free

[Jul 05, 2017, 09:43 am ET] - Post a Comment

Shadow Warrior Classic is now free-to-play for Windows and macOS on GOG.com and Steam, offering the chance to check out this Build-engine martial arts shooter that met with a little controversy when it was released back in 1997. Here's the Steam description of the game:

Strap on your combat sandals...Lo Wang is coming to the Land of the Rising Sun to turn out the lights. Experience total blood immersion. If you can't touch, kill or drive something...then blow it away! Whether you're wielding shurikens, an Uzi, or a freshly plundered Guardian head...you've got your work cut out for you. Enter the world's most interactive 3D environment...and cut yourself some sushi!

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Total War Saga Series Announced
More Overwatch Doomfist Clues
New Mass Effect: Andromeda Difficulty Level Teased
BATTLECREW Space Pirates Full Release and Free Trial Next Week
Shadow Warrior Classic is Free
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Consolidation
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Evil Genius 2 Announced
The Eldritch Zookeeper Announced
ESO Plus Free Trial Starts Tomorrow
It Came from E3 2017, Part 21
Independence Day Patches 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.