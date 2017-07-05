Shadow Warrior Classic is Free

Strap on your combat sandals...Lo Wang is coming to the Land of the Rising Sun to turn out the lights. Experience total blood immersion. If you can't touch, kill or drive something...then blow it away! Whether you're wielding shurikens, an Uzi, or a freshly plundered Guardian head...you've got your work cut out for you. Enter the world's most interactive 3D environment...and cut yourself some sushi!