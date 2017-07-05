Out of the Blue

 
[Jul 05, 2017, 09:42 am ET]

We had a fine old Independence Day here in the BlueTower. It was a low-key affair, but I grilled up some burgers on the grill and we watched some of the fireworks on TV. This year was pretty mild for us in the fireworks area. Besides the past two nights, we have had very few stray explosions, much less full-blown shows, and last night's "big" show seemed pretty small, with more pops than booms. This would have suited our late buddy Hudson the wonder dog perfectly, as she was particularly terrified by fireworks. Things need to get really out of control to bother the Gunnar-man, so he was perfectly fine, and napped through most of the action, further cementing his reputation as the king of chill.

