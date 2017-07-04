Evil Genius 2 Announced

Rebellion announces they are currently developing Evil Genius 2, an official
sequel to the game that put players in the role of the bad guy. This is a long
time coming, as we learned eight years
ago that Rebellion had picked up the Evil Genius IP somewhere along the way.
Original developer Elixir actually first announced an Evil Genius sequel
in 2004, but things obviously did not go
as planned. Here's word on their plans, including an explanation of why they are
not taking this through a crowdfunding process:
We know you’ve been
waiting a long time for this announcement, so we won’t tantalize you any
further. As revealed in our new video interview with Rebellion CEO Jason
Kingsley (we suggest
giving it a watch) we’re thrilled to announce we are now officially working
on Evil Genius 2.
Ever since Evil Genius came under the Rebellion roof, we’ve always believed that
Elixir’s beloved real-time, lair-management and world-domination simulation
deserved a follow-up. We’d like to make this super-duper clear – this isn’t a
remaster. Evil Genius 2 will be a fully-fledged sequel and it won’t be
free-to-play. Our focus currently is on a PC release, but as ever we’ll look at
other platforms and see what fits and what doesn’t.
THE STATE OF PLAY
Now, before you get too excited and start furiously drawing up your blueprints
for a Gravity Disruptor 2.0, development only began this Spring and is still at
a very, very early stage. We’re currently fleshing out the tech that will make
Evil Genius 2 a reality. This will be the first real-time strategy game built in
our in-house engine Asura, after all, so we need to do a little bit of extra
work under the hood before we expand the team, nail down gameplay design and go
into full production.
WHY NOW?
That said, you may well be asking why it’s taken us a while to get to this
point. As some of you may remember, we were very close to announcing this
project several years ago. Back then, our plan was to crowd-fund a new Evil
Genius PC game and we made a series of steps to launching a campaign.
So why didn’t we go ahead with it? Firstly, we were in the middle of a big
transition into becoming our own publisher and we needed to put resources into
the projects that became Zombie Army Trilogy, Battlezone on PSVR and Sniper
Elite 3 & 4.
Secondly, we decided crowd-funding wasn’t the way we wanted to go. After the
growing success of the Sniper Elite series and other Rebellion games IP, we
started to feel it wasn’t fair to ask fans to fund a new game if we didn’t need
them to! With some big projects now out the door and being enjoyed by gamers
worldwide, we feel like now is the time to return to the world of Evil Genius.
So yes, it’s taken us some time to get to this point. But today we are in a
position where we can happily say Evil Genius 2 is an actual thing we’re
actually coding, designing and er… arting, right now!