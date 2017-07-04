 
The Eldritch Zookeeper Announced

[Jul 04, 2017, 10:08 am ET] - 1 Comment

Here's an announcement trailer to introduce The Eldritch Zookeeper, an upcoming game that combines the tycoon elements of a theme park construction game with the ominous themes of survival/horror. In the game you are tasked with managing a zoo full of Lovecraftian creatures and then dealing with the consequences when this takes the inevitable turn for the worse. The game already has a Steam page, but not a release date, as this is just listed as coming "soon." Here are the early details:

A down-on-his-luck zookeeper is fired from London Zoo due to certain tendencies arsonist tendencies. Apparently, setting ablaze the Jolly Woodland Creature exhibit is frowned upon. Frowned upon by zoo management, and presumably the woodland creatures themselves, who are decidedly less jolly now.

Taking an interview at the only zoo that would offer him one, our unfortunate zookeeper is deceived by a particularly well-dressed skeleton, and forced to manage a zoo full of otherworldly eldritch abominations. Surrounded by fangs, claws, tentacles can our zookeeper escape his curse?

Everyday a brand new monster appears through the ghastly otherworldly portal that requires housing and feeding, and everyday human guests want to come see them and not get eaten. Build shops, bathrooms and other amenities for the comfort of zoo visitors, and keep the monsters peaceful enough to prevent a zoo-break (also for the comfort of the zoo visitors.)

Taking a mixture of inspiration from classic Bullfrog management games (Theme Park World, Dungeon Keeper) and modern survival games, The Eldritch Zookeeper is coming to a variety of platforms very soon!

The Eldritch Zookeeper is designed and built entirely by Matt Luard. Under the studio name Cranktrain, he previously released the logical puzzler The Cat Machine, which successfully threw him into full-time indie game development. Collaborating a second time with musician and composer Peter Nickalls, the orchestral soundtrack promises to be amazing.

