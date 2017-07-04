ESO Plus Free Trial Starts Tomorrow

The
Elder Scrolls Online website announces
an ESO Plus Bonus Event, which offers
everyone a free chance to check out the premium content in The Elder Scrolls
Online, Bethesda's free-to-play MMORPG. This will run for five days beginning
tomorrow, and extra rewards will be available during that period for those who
are already ESO Plus subscribers. Here's word:
FREE CROWN CRATES FOR
ESO PLUS MEMBERS
If you're a current ESO Plus member, you can score some amazing rewards such as
mounts, pets costumes, consumables, and other in-game items. That's right – for
every day you log in from July 5-9, you'll receive a free Dwarven Crown Crate.
To participate, simply log into the game with an active ESO Plus membership
between 12:00am EDT and 11:59pm EDT (Eastern) each day of the event! Once the
event is over, you'll receive one crate for each day you had logged in.
Here's everything you need to know to get your crates:
- The event begins on July 5 at 10am EDT and ends on
July 9 at 11:59pm EDT.
- If you have an active ESO Plus membership, you can
earn one free Crown Crate for each day you log in during the
event period, up to a maximum of five crates.
- You must log in between 12:00am EDT and 11:59pm
EDT (Eastern) on each day of the event.
- Crown Crates earned during the event will be
delivered to your account on July 17.
- If you are not an ESO Plus member, you can enjoy a
free trial of the service for the duration of the event to see what it is
all about. For more details, see below. If you decide to purchase a full ESO
Plus membership, you still earn free Crown Crates for each day you are
logged in as a member!
FREE ESO PLUS TRIAL
Between July 5-9, a free trial of ESO Plus will be available from the Crown
Store! Here is how you can enjoy select ESO Plus benefits for the duration of
the event:
- 1.Log into The Elder Scrolls Online.
- 2.Navigate to the Crown Store.
- 3.View the “Featured" category.
- 4.Find and select the ESO Plus Free Trial.
- 5.You will then enjoy select ESO Plus benefits for
the duration of the event.
The ESO Plus trial will grant you the following benefits:
- Full access to all DLC game packs - new
zones, quests, dungeons and more!
- Including Imperial City, Orsinium, Thieves
Guild, Dark Brotherhood, and Shadows of the Hist DLC game packs.
- Unlimited storage for crafting materials
- Double Bank space for your account
- 10% increase to Experience& Gold
acquisition, Crafting Inspiration, and Trait Researchrates
- Double Furnishings and Collectibles space
in player housing
- Exclusive ability to dye costumes
Please note: the ESO Plus free trial does not grant the bonus Dwarven
Crown Crates, which are only available as daily login rewards for full ESO Plus
members.