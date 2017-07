Unannounced Five Nights at Freddy's Game Cancelled

For the last month or so Iíve been dropping hints about a new game; and itís true that Iíd been working on one (call it FNaF 6 if youíd like.) But after forcing myself to keep working on it day after day, I realized something- I just donít want to work on this. With each game's release, I think the expectations get higher and higher for the next, and rightfully so. Each game SHOULD be better than the last! But that pressure starts to mount, and I fear that I've been neglecting other things in my life for the sake of trying to keep up with those mounting expectations.



So, after giving this a lot of thought; Iíve decided that Iím going to stop working on it. Iím not going to reveal anything else about what the game was, and Iíve asked other people involved to never divulge anything either. Itís just not going to be talked about.



Does this mean that Iím going to stop working on games altogether? No, thatís not what it means at all. It just means that I want to get back to what made game-making enjoyable in the first place. It also doesnít mean that Iím abandoning FNaF. In fact, the first game that I'd like to make would be something for you guys. Remember Foxy Fighters from Update 2? I loved working on that game. It was a lot of fun, and it took a lot of the pressure off me knowing that it was just for the fans of the games. Thatís the kind of project that I'd like to work on again. Maybe Iíll try my hand at a pizzeria tycoon game, who knows. The point is that it would be something for fun, and something for the fans. :)