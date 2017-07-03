 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

U.K. Sales Charts

[Jul 03, 2017, 09:56 am ET] - Post a Comment

This post summarizes the latest activity on GfK Chart-Track, where they show game sales results in the U.K. for the week ending July 1st. The all platforms chart has a new number one in Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy and a new number two, Micro Machines World Series. On the PC chart there are three new entries and in the top 10 as GSP/AVANQUEST exerts its previously unacknowledged marketing clout. Here's a look:

LW TW Title Developer Label Publisher
3 ˄ 1 THE SIMS 4 THE SIMS STUDIO EA GAMES ELECTRONIC ARTS
2 - 2 FOOTBALL MANAGER 2017 SPORTS INTERACTIVE SEGA SEGA
5 ˄ 3 OVERWATCH BLIZZARD ENTERTAINMENT BLIZZARD ACTIVISION BLIZZARD
4 - 4 FALLOUT 4 BETHESDA BETHESDA SOFTWORKS BETHESDA SOFTWORKS
- * 5 BATTLEFIELD 1 DIGITAL ILLUSIONS EA GAMES ELECTRONIC ARTS
12 ˄ 6 PREY ARKANE AUSTIN BETHESDA SOFTWORKS BETHESDA SOFTWORKS
- * 7 ENIGMATIS: THE SHADOW OF KARKHALA ARTIFEX MUNDI GSP/AVANQUEST GSP/AVANQUEST
- * 8 LOST GRIMORIES: STOLEN KINGDOM ARTIFEX MUNDI GSP/AVANQUEST GSP/AVANQUEST
15 ˄ 9 THE SIMS 4: CITY LIVING THE SIMS STUDIO EA GAMES ELECTRONIC ARTS
- * 10 GREED: FORBIDDEN EXPERIMENTS URCHIN GAMES GSP/AVANQUEST GSP/AVANQUEST

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Unannounced Five Nights at Freddy's Game Cancelled
U.K. Sales Charts
Steam Top 10
Flying Tigers: Shadows Over China Trailer
Past Cure Trailer
Morning Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time Announced
Project Space Sector Renamed; Preorders Soon
On Sale
Sunday Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Sunday Mobilization 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.