|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
This post summarizes the latest activity on GfK Chart-Track, where they show game sales results in the U.K. for the week ending July 1st. The all platforms chart has a new number one in Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy and a new number two, Micro Machines World Series. On the PC chart there are three new entries and in the top 10 as GSP/AVANQUEST exerts its previously unacknowledged marketing clout. Here's a look:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 3 July 2017, 10:41.
Chatbear Announcements.