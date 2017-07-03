Steam Top 10

 
[Jul 03, 2017, 09:56 am ET] - 1 Comment

The following are the 10 bestselling titles on Steam for the week ending July 1st:

  1. PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
  4. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  5. NieR:Automata
  6. H1Z1: King of the Kill
  7. Dishonored 2
  8. Fallout 4
  9. Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition
  10. DARK SOULS III

