Flying Tigers: Shadows Over China Trailer

[Jul 03, 2017, 09:56 am ET] - Post a Comment

Ace Maddox offers this new "termination" trailer from Flying Tigers: Shadows Over China, showing off the aerial combat game running at 60 frames-per-second. Here's word on the clip and the game:

See for yourself if history is worth playing by watching the “Termination” gameplay trailer (goes live on the 4th of July) for Flying Tigers: Shadows Over China (“FTSOC”), the epic air-combat action game available now on Steam which is based on the historical events of America's secret volunteer squadrons that defended China in World War 2.

Published and developed by ACE MADDOX, FTSOC was created in Steam’s Early Access program which allowed the dev team to gather ongoing feedback from the game's community while iterating, improving and adding new content and features to the game on a near-monthly basis for over a year and a half until it was released on May 29, 2017 (post-release development still ongoing).

