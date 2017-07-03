Flying Tigers: Shadows Over China Trailer

See for yourself if history is worth playing by watching the “Termination” gameplay trailer (goes live on the 4th of July) for Flying Tigers: Shadows Over China (“FTSOC”), the epic air-combat action game available now on Steam which is based on the historical events of America's secret volunteer squadrons that defended China in World War 2.



Published and developed by ACE MADDOX, FTSOC was created in Steam’s Early Access program which allowed the dev team to gather ongoing feedback from the game's community while iterating, improving and adding new content and features to the game on a near-monthly basis for over a year and a half until it was released on May 29, 2017 (post-release development still ongoing).