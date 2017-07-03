Past Cure Trailer

A new
trailer sets up the story for Past Cure, an upcoming action/stealth game
from Phantom 8 Studio expected by the end of this year. They take the occasion
to announce and Xbox One edition will come along with the PC and PS4 editions
that we pretty sure we've never mentioned here before anyway. In spite of the
title, the clip doesn't necessarily clarify much about the story, but it is
accompanied by this blurb:
After his years of being tortured in dark
prisons across Europe, ex elite soldier Ian lives in the safehouse of his
brother, struggling with the consequences of the military experiments he was put
through. They twisted his mind, imbued him with preternatural mental abilities
such as time control and telekinesis, and fractured his grip on reality. Driven
by hallucinations and his thirst for revenge, Ian enlists his brother’s help as
he sets out on a thrilling hunt for the perpetrators of the conspiracy against
him, and for the truth underlying his torment. On his missions Ian experiments
with his new powers, quickly coming to realize their inherent danger: with each
use, his sanity frays a little more, inviting the nightmarish attention of
something beyond reality. In pursuit of the men behind his imprisonment, Ian
soon realizes that his true enemy may be hiding within his madness. With PAST
CURE, indie developer Phantom 8 Studio have successfully combined challenging
stealth missions and real-time action sequences. In the world of PAST CURE, two
dimensions offer two realities – the waking world, and nightmare – coming
together in a game aptly described as ‘Inception meets Fight Club meets John
Wick’. PAST CURE will come to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in retail and
online versions for US$ 29.99/ € 29.99 in Q4 2017.