 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Out of the Blue

[Jul 03, 2017, 09:56 am ET] - 1 Comment

Happy 3rd of July. Tomorrow is Independence Day here in the U.S., and of course the weekend just concluded, but I'm surprised at the number of people I know who are working today. My assumption would be that most places would go for the four day weekend. I guess I'm no one to talk... I asked myself for the day off, but got turned down.

Downturned Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Air Wings.
Color Crash.
Story: Chris Christie's sunbathing pics clinch it: He's stopped caring.
Fyre Festival Organizer Charged With Wire Fraud. Thanks RedEye9.
Science: Solar-Panel Waste: Environmental Threat from Clean Energy. Thanks Hypothermia.
From painkiller to empathy killer: acetaminophen reduces empathy for pain. Thanks Slashdot.
Media: Rick and Morty Season 3 Trailer.
Bill Burr destroys Steve Jobs and more. NSFW.
Spectacular New York, 1956.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Unannounced Five Nights at Freddy's Game Cancelled
U.K. Sales Charts
Steam Top 10
Flying Tigers: Shadows Over China Trailer
Past Cure Trailer
Morning Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time Announced
Project Space Sector Renamed; Preorders Soon
On Sale
Sunday Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Sunday Mobilization 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.