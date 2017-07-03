Out of the Blue

|
Happy 3rd of July. Tomorrow is Independence Day here in the U.S., and of course the weekend just concluded, but I'm surprised at the number of people I know who are working today. My assumption would be that most places would go for the four day weekend. I guess I'm no one to talk... I asked myself for the day off, but got turned down.
