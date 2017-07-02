 
Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time Announced

[Jul 02, 2017, 08:01 am ET] - 3 Comments

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announces Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time, an action/RPG/brawler coming to Steam and PlayStation 4 early next year. This is based on the Netflix anime series of the same name, and here are the scant details they offer for now:

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., the premier publisher of anime video games today announced a new entry in the RPG genre with Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time; coming to the Americas in early 2018 for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and PC via STEAM. Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time is a heart-pounding 3D action RPG beat ‘em up featuring an original storyline carved from the popular anime series by Studio Trigger, a Tokyo-based anime production company; now streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Having been inspired by a famous witch named Shiny Chariot, an ordinary girl named Atsuko (Akko) Kagari enrolls at Luna Nova Magical Academy, a prestigious school for young girls training to become witches. Before starting summer vacation, Akko and her new classmates find out about an inexplicable phenomenon at Luna Nova caused by the Seven Wonders, which has been passed down for several centuries. Now it’s up to Akko as she takes on the adventure to unravel the mystery surrounding the Seven Wonders.

Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time features main characters from the anime and original storylines for players to explore as they make their way through Luna Nova Magical Academy.

Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time Announced
