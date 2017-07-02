Project Space Sector Renamed; Preorders Soon

Space game bloggers SpaceSector.com announce a new titled for their upcoming 4X
space strategy game, saying rather than be known as Project Space Sector, this
will henceforth be known as Interstellar Space: Genesis. They say that preorders
for this begin on July 12th, as will "pre-alpha access. You can follow along on
the Interstellar Space: Genesis
website, where they offer
this trailer. Here are
the latest details:
Our mission is to develop a turn-based space 4X
strategy game that will be a spiritual successor to Master of Orion 2, that is
true in spirit to the series. We believe that by sticking to its fundamentals we
will please the fans who want to feel the atmosphere and that “feeling” of
Master of Orion 2, but also want to experience something new and fresh, with all
the complexity and depth of a big and complex 4X game.
Game Features:
Turn-based tactical combat: We keep with the Master of Orion 2 formula
but with some novelties for an even deeper and satisfying experience
Ship design: customize your ships, send them to battle and witness the
results of your creation in action with full control
Free space-based movement with range limits: Your ships can travel to
every star as long as there’s no celestial object in the way and the
destination is in supply range
Race customization: Design your own races with their advantages,
disadvantages and special abilities for increased fun, variety and challenge
Leaders: Leaders have not only abilities but also traits and desires for
additional personality. Leaders accumulate experience, level up and you can
choose which primary skills they improve and even which secondary skills
they obtain or upgrade
Deep colony development and terraforming: You can see the colony close,
see the buildings there. You can build planetary improvements, empire
projects and even wonders. The worlds are procedurally generated. So, each
game will have different planets and terrain views. You can see your planets
evolve, and no planet is equal.
Random tech trees: Not all techs are present in every game and players
may have different tech trees in each game. Research artifacts that boost
certain research fields and unique techs that can only be found in derelicts
or ruins exploration
Races with different ideal planet types: Play with races that prefer
different environments since they have different biochemistries, unique
abilities and special characteristics
Rich and reliable diplomacy system: You can make and break treaties with
the alien races for trade, mining rights, research treaties and alliances.
Expect lots of personality, a reliable system (player understands what’s
going on) and meaningful and real cooperation
Varied and deep exploration mechanics: A more realistic galaxy, with
black holes, neutron stars, exotic stars, brown dwarfs, white dwarfs,
nebulae, asteroid belts and rogue planets, all playing a role in our
gameplay model. Some of which will need to be revealed as you play!
Define your space civilization wants and desires: Shape the way your
empire explores the stars and develops by choosing which cultural path you
shall take in each game. Will you be an adventurer, a tycoon or a knowledge
seeker?
Deep economic model: Mine asteroids for minerals, volatiles or study
them for research. Exploit interstellar tourism and research and strategic
resources that unlock new key technologies and provide other advantages
Espionage: Steal technologies, conduct sabotage and frame others
Interstellar Space: Genesis is currently at Pre-Alpha. The game is already
playable but is not finished yet. That means that there are still lots of
missing and placeholder graphics, music and sound effects and several features
that have not yet been fully implemented.
The pre-orders will start on July 12th, 2017. Access will be provided to the
current build (Pre-Alpha) and all upcoming versions including the final version
of the game to all who pre-order.
The builds will be downloadable through the humble widget. The game is not yet
on Steam but we definitely plan to be on Steam some time down the road, at which
point we should be able to get Steam keys for all the people who pre-order now.
The game is for Windows PC only at the moment, but we plan to have Mac and Linux
versions for the release or some time after that.