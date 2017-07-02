Project Space Sector Renamed; Preorders Soon

Our mission is to develop a turn-based space 4X strategy game that will be a spiritual successor to Master of Orion 2, that is true in spirit to the series. We believe that by sticking to its fundamentals we will please the fans who want to feel the atmosphere and that “feeling” of Master of Orion 2, but also want to experience something new and fresh, with all the complexity and depth of a big and complex 4X game.



Game Features:

Turn-based tactical combat: We keep with the Master of Orion 2 formula but with some novelties for an even deeper and satisfying experience

Ship design: customize your ships, send them to battle and witness the results of your creation in action with full control

Free space-based movement with range limits: Your ships can travel to every star as long as there’s no celestial object in the way and the destination is in supply range

Race customization: Design your own races with their advantages, disadvantages and special abilities for increased fun, variety and challenge

Leaders: Leaders have not only abilities but also traits and desires for additional personality. Leaders accumulate experience, level up and you can choose which primary skills they improve and even which secondary skills they obtain or upgrade

Deep colony development and terraforming: You can see the colony close, see the buildings there. You can build planetary improvements, empire projects and even wonders. The worlds are procedurally generated. So, each game will have different planets and terrain views. You can see your planets evolve, and no planet is equal.

Random tech trees: Not all techs are present in every game and players may have different tech trees in each game. Research artifacts that boost certain research fields and unique techs that can only be found in derelicts or ruins exploration

Races with different ideal planet types: Play with races that prefer different environments since they have different biochemistries, unique abilities and special characteristics

Rich and reliable diplomacy system: You can make and break treaties with the alien races for trade, mining rights, research treaties and alliances. Expect lots of personality, a reliable system (player understands what’s going on) and meaningful and real cooperation

Varied and deep exploration mechanics: A more realistic galaxy, with black holes, neutron stars, exotic stars, brown dwarfs, white dwarfs, nebulae, asteroid belts and rogue planets, all playing a role in our gameplay model. Some of which will need to be revealed as you play!

Define your space civilization wants and desires: Shape the way your empire explores the stars and develops by choosing which cultural path you shall take in each game. Will you be an adventurer, a tycoon or a knowledge seeker?

Deep economic model: Mine asteroids for minerals, volatiles or study them for research. Exploit interstellar tourism and research and strategic resources that unlock new key technologies and provide other advantages

Espionage: Steal technologies, conduct sabotage and frame others

Interstellar Space: Genesis is currently at Pre-Alpha. The game is already playable but is not finished yet. That means that there are still lots of missing and placeholder graphics, music and sound effects and several features that have not yet been fully implemented.



The pre-orders will start on July 12th, 2017. Access will be provided to the current build (Pre-Alpha) and all upcoming versions including the final version of the game to all who pre-order.



The builds will be downloadable through the humble widget. The game is not yet on Steam but we definitely plan to be on Steam some time down the road, at which point we should be able to get Steam keys for all the people who pre-order now.



The game is for Windows PC only at the moment, but we plan to have Mac and Linux versions for the release or some time after that.