 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Out of the Blue

[Jul 02, 2017, 08:01 am ET] - 28 Comments

Off to an early harried start, as I have a couple of missions to accomplish today. Go-go gadget coffee!

Go-go Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Death by Ninja.
Science: Juno spacecraft to fly over Jupiter's Great Red Spot July 10.
A large satellite appears to be falling apart in geostationary orbit.
No, NASA is not hiding kidnapped children on Mars.
Media: Never turn your back on the ocean.
The -Mountain Or Valley-- Illusion.
An Elevator That Actually Goes Sideways.
The Funnies: SNES Classic Mini vs SNES.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time Announced
Project Space Sector Renamed; Preorders Soon
On Sale
Sunday Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Sunday Mobilization
Sunday Tech Bits
Sunday Safety Dance
Game Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Raiders of the Broken Planet Diary; Beta Signups
Saturday Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Saturday Consolidation
Saturday Mobilization
Saturday Metaverse
Saturday Tech Bits
Saturday Safety Dance
Game Reviews 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.