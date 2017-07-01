Raiders of the Broken Planet Diary; Beta Signups

|
This video is a third developer diary for Raiders of the Broken Planet, the upcoming asymmetrical shooter set in space, where no on can hear you sing in the shower. The game is currently in closed beta testing, and they encourage anyone who's interested to head over to the official website and register your interest. Here are some details on the diary:
