 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Raiders of the Broken Planet Diary; Beta Signups

[Jul 01, 2017, 12:25 pm ET] - 1 Comment

This video is a third developer diary for Raiders of the Broken Planet, the upcoming asymmetrical shooter set in space, where no on can hear you sing in the shower. The game is currently in closed beta testing, and they encourage anyone who's interested to head over to the official website and register your interest. Here are some details on the diary:

MercurySteam have released the third developer diary for Raiders of the Broken Planet that focuses on one big question the team have been asking themselves - does the world need another shooter? The answer of course is yes, but it needs to be an innovative take on the genre. In this multi-part developer diary, Game Designer Joan Amat and Gameplay Programmer Hernan Ojuel guide us through the basics of Raiders of the Broken Planet. They take a deep dive into the game’s unique features: its characters, abilities, perk systems and weapons before they jump into 4-player co-op match that gets invaded by an antagonist in the following episode.

In addition, the developer diary delves deeper into the role of the antagonist, not only in the story but how the counter-operative adds to the overall adventure aspect of the game.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Raiders of the Broken Planet Diary; Beta Signups
Saturday Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Saturday Consolidation
Saturday Mobilization
Saturday Metaverse
Saturday Tech Bits
Saturday Safety Dance
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Mass Effect: Andromeda DLC and Sequel in Doubt?
LawBreakers Open Beta
Stukov Coming to Heroes of the Storm
GameMaker Studio 2 macOS Open Beta
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Evening Previews 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.