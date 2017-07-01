Raiders of the Broken Planet Diary; Beta Signups

MercurySteam have released the third developer diary for Raiders of the Broken Planet that focuses on one big question the team have been asking themselves - does the world need another shooter? The answer of course is yes, but it needs to be an innovative take on the genre. In this multi-part developer diary, Game Designer Joan Amat and Gameplay Programmer Hernan Ojuel guide us through the basics of Raiders of the Broken Planet. They take a deep dive into the game’s unique features: its characters, abilities, perk systems and weapons before they jump into 4-player co-op match that gets invaded by an antagonist in the following episode.



In addition, the developer diary delves deeper into the role of the antagonist, not only in the story but how the counter-operative adds to the overall adventure aspect of the game.