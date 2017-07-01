 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Out of the Blue

[Jul 01, 2017, 12:24 pm ET] - 12 Comments

Happy 150th birthday to Canada! You don't look a day over 125. Now quick, blow out all those candles before we burn down a maple tree.

Birthday Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Kingdom.
Wikipedia: The Text Adventure. Thanks Boing Boing.
Story: Why the Mets will pay Bobby Bonilla $1.19 million today (and every July 1 through 2035).
Science: The U.S. government is removing scientific data from the internet.
Greetings, E.T. (Please Don’t Murder Us.). Thanks j.c.f.
Media: Jim Jeffries: On Celebrity and Going to Jail.
Carp decides it's not his day to die. What do we say to the fish of death?
CRASH BANDICOOT (Honest Game Trailers)
Auctions: R2-D2 sells at auction for $2.75 million.
Bid on old computers, speakers, radios, and other junk from the bowels of RadioShack.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Raiders of the Broken Planet Diary; Beta Signups
Saturday Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Saturday Consolidation
Saturday Mobilization
Saturday Metaverse
Saturday Tech Bits
Saturday Safety Dance
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Mass Effect: Andromeda DLC and Sequel in Doubt?
LawBreakers Open Beta
Stukov Coming to Heroes of the Storm
GameMaker Studio 2 macOS Open Beta
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Evening Previews 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.