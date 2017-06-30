Mass Effect: Andromeda DLC and Sequel in Doubt?

|
Kotaku reports hearing that no single-player DLC for Mass Effect: Andromeda is coming, saying the sources of this unconfirmed story are "three people familiar with BioWare’s plans." Oddly, this came as they followed up on a Facebook rumor from a group saying something similar, saying they worked on a cancelled DLC pack. This turns out to be untrue, as BioWare disavowed any association with the group. But Kotaku also notes that such DLC was already a long-shot before these reports based on staff reassignments at BioWare Montreal. Finally, they cap off the news with word that their sources also tell them that BioWare has shelved any plans for a Mass Effect: Andromeda sequel.
