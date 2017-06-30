 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Mass Effect: Andromeda DLC and Sequel in Doubt?

[Jun 30, 2017, 5:15 pm ET] - 14 Comments

Kotaku reports hearing that no single-player DLC for Mass Effect: Andromeda is coming, saying the sources of this unconfirmed story are "three people familiar with BioWare’s plans." Oddly, this came as they followed up on a Facebook rumor from a group saying something similar, saying they worked on a cancelled DLC pack. This turns out to be untrue, as BioWare disavowed any association with the group. But Kotaku also notes that such DLC was already a long-shot before these reports based on staff reassignments at BioWare Montreal. Finally, they cap off the news with word that their sources also tell them that BioWare has shelved any plans for a Mass Effect: Andromeda sequel.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Mass Effect: Andromeda DLC and Sequel in Doubt?
LawBreakers Open Beta
Stukov Coming to Heroes of the Storm
GameMaker Studio 2 macOS Open Beta
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Paradox Interactive Acquires Triumph Studios
StarCraft Remastered on August 14; Price Revealed
Micro Machines World Series Released
Exzore: The Rising Trailer
RIFT Add-on Freed; More Free Content Next Month
Morning Consolidation 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.