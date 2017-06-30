LawBreakers Open Beta

Gamers have yet another opportunity to bring their skills and experience the thrilling, gravity-defying combat in LawBreakers during the game’s very first open beta event. Key-holding beta participants headed into battle earlier this week, but starting today at 9 am PDT, for the very first time, the PC beta is open to all gamers via Steam. Visit LawBreakers.com to get started. The PC beta event ends July 5 at 9 am PDT.



The beta includes:

New Map: Vertigo – located in a remote location in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Vertigo is a high-altitude reconnaissance outpost with near suborbital elevation;

New Mode: Uplink – capture the uplink in the center of the map and deliver to your team base, continuing to protect it until points are earned;

Weapon Stickers – players can test a new customization feature and earn a special Beta participant Weapon Sticker by completing five matches during the event. This reward transfers to the full release of the game at launch.

LawBreakers is a multiplayer FPS in which the laws of physics are shattered, creating intense gravity-defying combat across a futuristic landscape. Players choose whether to fight to uphold the “Law” or go out for blood as a “Breaker,” as they take part in a conflict raging across locations including the boiling oceans off the Santa Monica coastline to a gravity-ravaged Grand Canyon.



LawBreakers (ESRB-rated M) is set to launch simultaneously on PlayStation®4 and Steam on Aug. 8 at a starting price point of just $29.99 for the Core Edition and $39.99 for the Deadzo Deluxe Edition which features a variety of exclusive in-game content. Pre-order now and receive additional, exclusive in-game character skins. All future, non-cosmetic content updates are included with these editions of the game.