LawBreakers Open Beta

The promised open beta testing of LawBreakers
is now underway
on Steam
,
offering the chance to check out the new first-person shooter from Cliff
Bleszinski, Arjan Brussee, and their comrades at Boss Key Productions. Here's
the plan on testing and how it will lead into the game's release:
Gamers
have yet another opportunity to bring their skills and experience the thrilling,
gravity-defying combat in LawBreakers during the game’s very first open beta
event. Key-holding beta participants headed into battle earlier this week, but
starting today at 9 am PDT, for the very first time, the PC beta is open to all
gamers via Steam. Visit LawBreakers.com to
get started. The PC beta event ends July 5 at 9 am PDT.
The beta includes:
- New Map: Vertigo – located in a remote location in
the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Vertigo is a high-altitude reconnaissance
outpost with near suborbital elevation;
- New Mode: Uplink – capture the uplink in the
center of the map and deliver to your team base, continuing to protect it
until points are earned;
- Weapon Stickers – players can test a new
customization feature and earn a special Beta participant Weapon Sticker by
completing five matches during the event. This reward transfers to the full
release of the game at launch.
LawBreakers is a multiplayer FPS in which the laws of physics are shattered,
creating intense gravity-defying combat across a futuristic landscape. Players
choose whether to fight to uphold the “Law” or go out for blood as a “Breaker,”
as they take part in a conflict raging across locations including the boiling
oceans off the Santa Monica coastline to a gravity-ravaged Grand Canyon.
LawBreakers (ESRB-rated M) is set to launch simultaneously on PlayStation®4 and
Steam on Aug. 8 at a starting price point of just $29.99 for the Core Edition
and $39.99 for the Deadzo Deluxe Edition which features a variety of exclusive
in-game content. Pre-order now and receive additional, exclusive in-game
character skins. All future, non-cosmetic content updates are included with
these editions of the game.