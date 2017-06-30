 
Stukov Coming to Heroes of the Storm

[Jun 30, 2017, 5:14 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Blizzard offers details on Stukov, saying the StarCraft character is the next hero coming to Heroes of the Storm, their MOBA. They call the character a support, which must be some fancy new type of assassin. They outline his kit and all the stuff he can do with his crazy zerg arm. Here's an overview:

Alexei Stukov had a hard life, and an even harder death. He has been betrayed, shot into space, resurrected and infested, almost cured, and then experimented upon as the infestation returned. Now, his infestation spreads within the Nexus...

