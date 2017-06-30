GameMaker Studio 2 macOS Open Beta

We aim to match all features and functionality of Studio 2 between Windows and macOS. This marks the first time that GameMaker Studio is available on macOS and is a massive improvement on the previous version available, GameMaker 7.



We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of those who took part in the closed beta for their feedback during this time. Please note that any non-paid licences generated during closed beta will return to a trial licence on July 7th.