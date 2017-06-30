 
StarCraft Remastered on August 14; Price Revealed

[Jun 30, 2017, 10:02 am ET] - Post a Comment

The Blizzard Shop now lists $14.99 as the price for StarCraft Remastered, the upcoming remake of the real-time strategy game set in space, where no one can here you declare yourself Elroy Jenkins (Jetsons joke, not a typo). They also narrow the game's release window from summer to by the end of August, but this announcement goes further, saying this will come to Windows and macOS on August 14th. On a related note, Ars Technica has a preview of what to expect after getting a hands-on presentation of the remaster. They also have some background on the project, saying the game was recreated without the benefit of any of the original source code or art assets. Here's more on the release:

Experience the original clash between the terrans, protoss, and zerg like never before in StarCraft®: Remastered, a lovingly crafted modernization of the award-winning sci-fi real-time strategy game from Blizzard Entertainment, which launches worldwide on August 14. Grizzled StarCraft veterans and new commanders alike can now pre-purchase the game through the online Blizzard Shop and receive some exclusive in-game rewards.

All players who pre-purchase before August 14 will receive three unique building skins for use in StarCraft: Remastered—the Char Hive, the Korhal Command Center, and the Aiur Nexus. Additionally, those who purchase StarCraft: Remastered will receive digital bonuses in StarCraft II, including the Alexei Stukov co-op commander and three unique portraits that celebrate StarCraft: Remastered.

StarCraft: Remastered adds modern conveniences to the original StarCraft experience while maintaining the same gameplay that has captivated a passionate community of gamers for almost two decades. It’s also fully compatible with the existing version of StarCraft, meaning that those who purchase the upgrade can play with those who already have StarCraft and StarCraft: Brood War®. Updates and new features include:

  • Full graphical upgrade of the original StarCraft and the StarCraft: Brood War expansion
  • Widescreen UHD support for up to 4K resolution
  • New matchmaking and leaderboards
  • Player profiles that track individual statistics
  • Cloud saving for campaign progress, hotkeys, and replays
  • Higher fidelity music and sound
  • Switch between Remastered and the original StarCraft with the click of a button!

