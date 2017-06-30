Micro Machines World Series Released

Micro Machines World Series is now available for Windows, macOS, and Linux
on Steam as well as for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. This offers the chance
to step into the itty-bitty shoes of a toy car driver to compete on a variety of
racetracks made from household environments. A
launch trailer with a
look at brand-new gameplay, and here's the announcement:
Codemasters and
Deep Silver have today unleashed miniature multiplayer mayhem on the gaming
world with the release of Micro Machines World Series on PlayStation®4 computer
entertainment system, Xbox One, the all-in-one entertainment system by
Microsoft, and PC via Steam. To celebrate the launch and showcase the fun and
carnage you’ll be experiencing in Micro Machines World Series, a new gameplay
trailer has been unleashed here:
https://youtu.be/dX3MDbIm994.
The iconic series makes a triumphant return with a mixture of fan-favorite and
all-new content that will delight players of all ages. Classic game modes Race
and Elimination are complimented by an all-new Battle mode, which ramps up the
carnage to the highest end of the miniature scale.
Supporting up to 12 players for online multiplayer and one to four players
locally, Micro Machines World Series gives you 12 amazing customizable vehicles
to race and battle across 25 classic locations including the kitchen table,
garden, workshop and game room.
With spy cars, hovercrafts, dump trucks, tanks and more, Micro Machines World
Series lets you equip a unique loadout and collect a range of crazy NERF power
ups and collectibles such as blasters, mines, hammers and bombs to get the best
of your opponents.
Micro Machines World Series combines gaming nostalgia with incredible visuals
and endless party replayability, making it a hit for players old and new.