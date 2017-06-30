 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Micro Machines World Series Released

[Jun 30, 2017, 10:02 am ET] - Post a Comment

Micro Machines World Series is now available for Windows, macOS, and Linux on Steam as well as for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. This offers the chance to step into the itty-bitty shoes of a toy car driver to compete on a variety of racetracks made from household environments. A launch trailer with a look at brand-new gameplay, and here's the announcement:

Codemasters and Deep Silver have today unleashed miniature multiplayer mayhem on the gaming world with the release of Micro Machines World Series on PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One, the all-in-one entertainment system by Microsoft, and PC via Steam. To celebrate the launch and showcase the fun and carnage you’ll be experiencing in Micro Machines World Series, a new gameplay trailer has been unleashed here: https://youtu.be/dX3MDbIm994.

The iconic series makes a triumphant return with a mixture of fan-favorite and all-new content that will delight players of all ages. Classic game modes Race and Elimination are complimented by an all-new Battle mode, which ramps up the carnage to the highest end of the miniature scale.

Supporting up to 12 players for online multiplayer and one to four players locally, Micro Machines World Series gives you 12 amazing customizable vehicles to race and battle across 25 classic locations including the kitchen table, garden, workshop and game room.

With spy cars, hovercrafts, dump trucks, tanks and more, Micro Machines World Series lets you equip a unique loadout and collect a range of crazy NERF power ups and collectibles such as blasters, mines, hammers and bombs to get the best of your opponents.

Micro Machines World Series combines gaming nostalgia with incredible visuals and endless party replayability, making it a hit for players old and new.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Paradox Interactive Acquires Triumph Studios
StarCraft Remastered on August 14; Price Revealed
Micro Machines World Series Released
Exzore: The Rising Trailer
RIFT Add-on Freed; More Free Content Next Month
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
Out of the Blue
New GeForce Drivers
The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game Announced
Watch Dogs 2 Gets Party Mode Next Week
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Absolution Details
The Swords of Ditto Trailer
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.