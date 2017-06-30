 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Exzore: The Rising Trailer

[Jun 30, 2017, 10:02 am ET] - Post a Comment

Tiny Shark Interactive offers a new trailer for Exzore: The Rising, their open world RPG that's coming to Windows and consoles next year. The clip runs just under a minute providing a hero reveal using pre-alpha game engine footage. Here's a refresher on the game:


Exzore: The Rising, is coming for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2018. Set in the medieval world of Eogaan, the game follows Damien Clive, former commander of the Exzore army unit, as he is emerges from the ashes of his betrayal to seek retribution and regain his honor. Exzore: The Rising features the use of "mechanical gadgets" which give special abilities to the hero and can be used in combat and exploration. The game also features a unique Affinity system, which affects the player's experience and how the story unfolds as the character interacts with the game world and the various factions, as well as an extensive combat system that allows players to mix and match Exzore abilities in a wide variety of combos. More information about Exzore: The Rising can be found at ExzoreTheRisingWebsite

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Paradox Interactive Acquires Triumph Studios
StarCraft Remastered on August 14; Price Revealed
Micro Machines World Series Released
Exzore: The Rising Trailer
RIFT Add-on Freed; More Free Content Next Month
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
Out of the Blue
New GeForce Drivers
The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game Announced
Watch Dogs 2 Gets Party Mode Next Week
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Absolution Details
The Swords of Ditto Trailer
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.