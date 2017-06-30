RIFT Add-on Freed; More Free Content Next Month

Trion’s award-winning fantasy MMORPG RIFT gives players hundreds of hours of new content in Prophecy of Ahnket: Celestial Storm. This free update launches on July 19 and broadens the world of Telara with a new overland zone, new questlines, all new Raid Rifts and more. Best of all, the Prophecy of Ahnket expansion itself is now free - RIFT players can now experience all previous premium content and prepare for Celestial Storm.



The Celestial Storm update takes players to the amber summit of Vostigar Peaks to stop the destruction of the Tenebrean Tower Ahnket. Celestial Storm also adds the following gameplay features:

Four New Primalist Souls - Powerful new souls offered for free to anyone with the Primalist calling. The souls aid players in their battle against Storm Queen Crucia and her assault upon the Tenebrean Tower Ahnket: Farseer - A powerful area of effect healer who twists and bends the threads of fate to divert harm and adjust the very flow of time itself. Primal Lord - A damage dealer who summons beasts of the wilds to augment their powerful swings with primal force. They deal with single targets incredibly well and tear through their foes with bestial efficiency. Predator - A stealthy burst damage dealer who emerges from the shadows to unleash death and fire upon their foes, striking with the fury of an Apex Predator. Their victory is assured with the speed and ferocity of their strikes. Mystic - A support soul who bends the elements of Life and Air to empower and embolden their allies. Bringing the force of a storm under control to aid their adventures makes the Mystic a powerful member of any group.

Vostigar Peaks - Join your fellow Ascended as you battle the forces of both Ahnket and Crucia in an attempt to stop two of the most powerful beings in Telaran history from destroying all those around them. Adventure in an all new level 70 outdoor zone loaded with new quest lines, massive Raid Rifts, tougher raids and even lend a hand to some of RIFT's most iconic heroes.

RIFT’s annual seasonal celebration Summerfest returns on July 20. This year, players can look forward to the beloved traditional world mission chain and premium events, spiced up with new rewards. Summerfest brings with it a glorious array of new butterfly wings and other must-have summer accessories, including a new Dimension (housing) and unique weapon skins.