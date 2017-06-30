RIFT Add-on Freed; More Free Content Next Month

RIFT Website
has details on a version 4.2 Celestial Storm update coming to
RIFT on July 19th. This enhances the Prophecy of Ahnket expansion, and Trion
Worlds also announces this formerly premium add-on is now available for free to
all players of the MMORPG. Here's the news, which also touches on their upcoming
annual event:
Trion’s award-winning fantasy MMORPG RIFT gives players
hundreds of hours of new content in Prophecy of Ahnket: Celestial Storm. This
free update launches on July 19 and broadens the world of Telara with a new
overland zone, new questlines, all new Raid Rifts and more. Best of all, the
Prophecy of Ahnket expansion itself is now free - RIFT players can now
experience all previous premium content and prepare for Celestial Storm.
The Celestial Storm update takes players to the amber summit of Vostigar Peaks
to stop the destruction of the Tenebrean Tower Ahnket. Celestial Storm also adds
the following gameplay features:
- Four New Primalist Souls - Powerful new
souls offered for free to anyone with the Primalist calling. The souls aid
players in their battle against Storm Queen Crucia and her assault upon the
Tenebrean Tower Ahnket:
- Farseer - A powerful area of effect
healer who twists and bends the threads of fate to divert harm and
adjust the very flow of time itself.
- Primal Lord - A damage dealer who
summons beasts of the wilds to augment their powerful swings with primal
force. They deal with single targets incredibly well and tear through
their foes with bestial efficiency.
- Predator - A stealthy burst damage
dealer who emerges from the shadows to unleash death and fire upon their
foes, striking with the fury of an Apex Predator. Their victory is
assured with the speed and ferocity of their strikes.
- Mystic - A support soul who bends the
elements of Life and Air to empower and embolden their allies. Bringing
the force of a storm under control to aid their adventures makes the
Mystic a powerful member of any group.
- Vostigar Peaks - Join your fellow Ascended
as you battle the forces of both Ahnket and Crucia in an attempt to stop two
of the most powerful beings in Telaran history from destroying all those
around them. Adventure in an all new level 70 outdoor zone loaded with new
quest lines, massive Raid Rifts, tougher raids and even lend a hand to some
of RIFT's most iconic heroes.
RIFT’s annual seasonal celebration Summerfest returns on July 20. This year,
players can look forward to the beloved traditional world mission chain and
premium events, spiced up with new rewards. Summerfest brings with it a glorious
array of new butterfly wings and other must-have summer accessories, including a
new Dimension (housing) and unique weapon skins.