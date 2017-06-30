 
Out of the Blue

[Jun 30, 2017, 10:02 am ET] - Post a Comment

R.I.P.: Guy "Bigfoot" Gustavson. Redwood sends the sad news that this founder of Stomped.com recently died of cancer at the age of 50. Stomped was the epicenter of the QUAKE community surrounding the release of the original game, and played a big part the launch of game and forming our approach to following games on the fledgling worldwide web. Heartfelt condolences to his friends and family.

Stomped Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Moto Xtreme Construction Site.
Catpocalypse Now.
Science: Our furry friends are getting fat just like us; 1 in 3 are overweight. Not the Gunnar-man.
Media: Rick And Morty Season 3 Trailer Released.
Amazing Street Performer.
They said put on your pants, but he had a dream.
Follow-up: Why neonicotinoid pesticides are slowly killing bees.

