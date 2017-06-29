 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game Announced

[Jun 29, 2017, 9:05 pm ET] - Post a Comment

WBIE, TT Games, and The LEGO Group announce The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game, a movie tie-in coming to Windows, and consoles on September 22nd to coincide with the opening of the movie. Here's word:

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games and The LEGO Group today announced The LEGO® NINJAGO® Movie Video Game that will allow players to delve into the world of the new big-screen animated adventure The LEGO NINJAGO Movie. Developed by TT Games and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game will be available for PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch™ and PC on September 22, 2017, the same day the movie opens in theaters nationwide.

“The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game brings the non-stop action and thrilling combat of the film into the living room so kids can embark on their own Ninjago adventures,” said Tom Stone, Managing Director, TT Games. “Enhanced movements will help players traverse Ninjago with the fluidity and grace of a secret ninja warrior and improve their combat skills.”

“The LEGO Group is pleased to extend the Ninjago play experience with The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game,” said Sean McEvoy, VP Digital Games, The LEGO Group. “Fans will love playing as their favorite Ninjago heroes and joining an epic adventure of good versus evil.”

In the game, players battle their way through waves of enemies with honor and skill as their favorite ninjas Lloyd, Nya, Jay, Kai, Cole, Zane and Master Wu to defend their home island of Ninjago from the evil Lord Garmadon and his Shark Army. To do so, they must master the art of Ninjagility which allows them to traverse Ninjago by wall-running, high-jumping and battling the foes of Ninjago to rank up and upgrade the ninja’s combat skills. Players can harness the power of Spinjitzu combat to defend Ninjago together.

The game features eight large, action-packed locations based on the story of The LEGO NINJAGO Movie. Each location includes its own unique Challenge Dojo where players can put their combat skills to the test and battle with increasingly tougher enemies. And with Battle Maps, players can go up against their friends and family in four different game modes, with competitive split-screen local gameplay for up to four players.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
New GeForce Drivers
The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game Announced
Watch Dogs 2 Gets Party Mode Next Week
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Absolution Details
The Swords of Ditto Trailer
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Battlefront 2 Closed Alpha Today?
Lode Runner Legacy Next Month
SMITE Double Everything Weekend
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Morning Interviews
Morning Consolidation 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.