The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game Announced

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games and
The LEGO Group today announced The LEGO® NINJAGO® Movie Video Game that will
allow players to delve into the world of the new big-screen animated adventure
The LEGO NINJAGO Movie. Developed by TT Games and published by Warner Bros.
Interactive Entertainment, The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game will be available
for PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch™ and
PC on September 22, 2017, the same day the movie opens in theaters nationwide.
“The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game brings the non-stop action and thrilling
combat of the film into the living room so kids can embark on their own Ninjago
adventures,” said Tom Stone, Managing Director, TT Games. “Enhanced movements
will help players traverse Ninjago with the fluidity and grace of a secret ninja
warrior and improve their combat skills.”
“The LEGO Group is pleased to extend the Ninjago play experience with The LEGO
NINJAGO Movie Video Game,” said Sean McEvoy, VP Digital Games, The LEGO Group.
“Fans will love playing as their favorite Ninjago heroes and joining an epic
adventure of good versus evil.”
In the game, players battle their way through waves of enemies with honor and
skill as their favorite ninjas Lloyd, Nya, Jay, Kai, Cole, Zane and Master Wu to
defend their home island of Ninjago from the evil Lord Garmadon and his Shark
Army. To do so, they must master the art of Ninjagility which allows them to
traverse Ninjago by wall-running, high-jumping and battling the foes of Ninjago
to rank up and upgrade the ninja’s combat skills. Players can harness the power
of Spinjitzu combat to defend Ninjago together.
The game features eight large, action-packed locations based on the story of The
LEGO NINJAGO Movie. Each location includes its own unique Challenge Dojo where
players can put their combat skills to the test and battle with increasingly
tougher enemies. And with Battle Maps, players can go up against their friends
and family in four different game modes, with competitive split-screen local
gameplay for up to four players.