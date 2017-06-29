 
New GeForce Drivers

[Jun 29, 2017, 9:05 pm ET] - Post a Comment

GeForce website reminds us that the open beta for LawBreakers begins tomorrow, offering everyone the chance to check out Cliff Bleszinski's upcoming first-person shooter. They also announce the release of new GeForce Game Ready 384.76 WHQL drivers, saying theses are the optimal drivers for the beta. Here's word on the testing:

From 9am PT tomorrow, June 30th, to 9pm PT July 3rd, you can play the LawBreakers "Rise Up" PC beta for free by downloading the game from Steam. If you've not heard of LawBreakers before now, it's a fast-paced first-person shooter from Boss Key Productions, founded by Cliff Bleszinski, the former Epic Games design director who helped create several Unreal Tournament and Gears of War games.

