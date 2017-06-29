New GeForce Drivers

|
GeForce website reminds us that the open beta for LawBreakers begins tomorrow, offering everyone the chance to check out Cliff Bleszinski's upcoming first-person shooter. They also announce the release of new GeForce Game Ready 384.76 WHQL drivers, saying theses are the optimal drivers for the beta. Here's word on the testing:
