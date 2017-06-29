New GeForce Drivers

From 9am PT tomorrow, June 30th, to 9pm PT July 3rd, you can play the LawBreakers "Rise Up" PC beta for free by downloading the game from Steam. If you've not heard of LawBreakers before now, it's a fast-paced first-person shooter from Boss Key Productions, founded by Cliff Bleszinski, the former Epic Games design director who helped create several Unreal Tournament and Gears of War games.