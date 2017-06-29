Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Absolution Details

Activision offers details on Absolution, a new DLC pack for Call of Duty:
Infinite Warfare
. This is coming first to the PlayStation 4 edition of the
shooter next week, and to other platforms after that (probably about 30 days.
Here's word on all this adds to the game:
Activision and Infinity Ward
have unveiled the first official details of Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
Absolution, the third DLC Map Pack for 2016’s No. 1 top-selling console video
game in the United States (excluding hardware bundle sales), Call of Duty:
Infinite Warfare. The map pack features four new, diverse multiplayer maps, and
a new zombies co-op experience called Attack of the Radioactive Thing!, set in a
‘50s era beach town where a government science experiment has gone horribly
wrong. Absolution is scheduled to release July 6, first on the PlayStation
Network for the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system, with other
platforms to follow.
“Our team couldn’t be more thrilled to introduce another wild, twisted zombies
experience in Attack of the Radioactive Thing!, which continues the story and
adds some awesome new gameplay,” said Dave Stohl, Studio Head of Infinity Ward.
“For our multiplayer fans, we’re delivering four diverse maps that reward the
different gameplay styles our community has embraced since the game launched
last year. We can’t wait.”
Attack of the Radioactive Thing!, the next action-packed chapter of the Call of
Duty: Infinite Warfare zombies experience, once again features the return of
Willard Wyler, the enigmatic movie director villain portrayed with voice and
likeness by Paul Reubens (Pee-wee’s Big Holiday, Gotham). Wyler has trapped the
four protagonists inside an all-new horror film, set in the 1950s and in the
style of the Creature Feature films of the era. Players will fight a new array
of zombie enemies across a ravaged beach town where a government science
experiment has transformed the residents into flesh-devouring zombies and
introduced a new biological menace into the city. Additionally, horror movie
icon Elvira, played with voice and likeness by Cassandra Peterson (Elvira:
Mistress of the Dark, Elvira’s Movie Macabre), will help players survive and
give them gameplay tips and side quests with her unique Elvira style. New
weapons, traps and more will augment the hallmark Call of Duty action, with Seth
Green (Robot Chicken, Austin Powers) as "the Scientist;" Ike Barinholtz
(Neighbors, Suicide Squad) as "the Rebel;" Jay Pharoah (White Famous, Saturday
Night Live) as "the Soldier;" and Sasheer Zamata (Saturday Night Live, Inside
Amy Schumer) as "the School Girl," all making a return from the ongoing story in
this all-new experience.
In addition to Attack of the Radioactive Thing!, Absolution will also include
four new multiplayer maps:
- Bermuda – A shantytown created around the remnants
of a crashed ship, Bermuda allows players to duck, dive, and wall ride from
the fish market to the lighthouse in this small to medium sized map that’s
been water-wasted and sandblasted.
- Permafrost – Set within the chill of a frozen city
skyline, Permafrost lets players stick to the ground and pick their plan of
attack in one of three main lanes. They will traverse the map, moving from
street side to train station, and hobo village to wrecked theater house in
this small, tight-quarters map.
- Fore – In Fore, the only thing miniature about
this large map is the golf courses players will be fighting in. Fore
features great visual variety as players swing around the sights and sounds
of areas that brandish magical forests, giant creamsicles, and elevated
castle walls.
- Ember – Located near an old town castle, Ember is
a remake of the Modern Warfare 3 classic map Resistance, featuring old world
aesthetics retrofitted with modern technology. The surroundings include
lava, gallows and a torture room, where players will want to stick close to
their teammates.